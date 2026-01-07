Stray dogs case: So many applications don’t even come for humans, says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday flagged the unusually high number of interlocutory applications filed in the ongoing stray dogs matter, remarking that such volume is rarely seen even in cases involving human litigants. The observation was made by a bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta when lawyers mentioned the case for urgent consideration.

During the brief hearing, one of the lawyers informed the court that an interlocutory application had been filed in the matter. Reacting to this, Justice Mehta said, “So many applications normally don’t even come in cases of humans.” The bench noted that the stray dogs issue is scheduled for a detailed hearing on Wednesday.

When another counsel referred to a transfer petition linked to the case, the court said multiple pleas connected with the matter would be taken up together. The bench assured that all concerned lawyers would be heard during the proceedings.

A special three-judge bench comprising Justices Nath, Mehta and Justice N V Anjaria is slated to hear the matter on Wednesday.

The case traces back to directions issued by the apex court on November 7 last year after it took note of what it described as an alarming rise in dog bite incidents within institutional areas, including educational institutions, hospitals and railway stations. The court had ordered the immediate relocation of stray dogs to designated shelters after due sterilisation and vaccination. It also made clear that the animals should not be released back into the areas from where they were picked up.

In addition, the court directed authorities to ensure the removal of cattle and other stray animals from state highways, national highways and expressways. It said repeated dog bite incidents in places such as sports complexes reflected administrative apathy and pointed to a systemic failure to protect premises from preventable hazards.

The Supreme Court is hearing the matter in a suo motu case initiated on July 28 last year, following media reports on stray dog attacks leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.