Strained ties likely to keep PM Modi away from G7 Summit in Alberta, Canada

New Delhi: For the first time since 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to skip the annual G7 summit, scheduled to be held in Alberta, Canada, from June 15 to 17, according to individuals with knowledge of the matter.

Canada, currently holding the presidency of the Group of Seven (G7), has not yet extended an official invitation to the Indian prime minister, sources said. However, they added that a visit was unlikely regardless of an invitation due to ongoing tensions between New Delhi and Ottawa.

“Given the current state of bilateral relations, such a high-level visit would have required substantial preparatory work,” said one of the individuals familiar with diplomatic planning. Another person noted, “Security remains a significant concern in the present context.” Relations between India and Canada have remained tense since September 2023, when then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly alleged possible Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and a pro-Khalistan separatist. The claim led to a sharp deterioration in ties, including the mutual expulsion of diplomats and the withdrawal of India’s high commissioner from Ottawa.

While the victory of Liberal Party leader Mark Carney in Canada’s recent parliamentary election sparked expectations of a potential thaw, officials in New Delhi have observed little movement from Ottawa in addressing India’s concerns about extremist elements operating from Canadian territory.

“There’s been no meaningful step so far from the new Canadian administration to engage on the core issues raised by India,” said a senior official aware of the ongoing assessments.

Despite recent quiet efforts to revive communication—such as renewed contact between security agencies from both countries and early-stage discussions about appointing new high commissioners—officials remain cautious.

In March, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “The downturn in India-Canada relations was caused by the licence that was given to extremist and secessionist elements in that country.” Following Trudeau’s electoral defeat, India expressed hope for rebuilding ties on the basis of “mutual trust and sensitivity.”

Modi has regularly participated in G7 summits in the past, attending outreach sessions in Italy in 2024, Japan in 2023, and Germany in 2022. His absence this year, if confirmed, would mark a significant shift, particularly as global leaders are set to discuss key international issues including the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

The G7 includes the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Canada.