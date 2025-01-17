Storm over Bhagwat’s remarks: Opposition terms it ‘anti-national,’ demands retraction

NEW DELHI: The controversy over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remark describing the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as the attainment of India’s “true independence” refuses to die down, as leaders from across the political spectrum react strongly, describing it as “anti-national” and demanding its withdrawal.

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed Bhagwat’s statement as “anti-national.”

“This is an anti-national statement, and I strongly condemn it. This is a dangerous remark, and it should be withdrawn immediately. I do not know whether he said this in full knowledge of this nation’s struggle for independence, but it is an attempt to distort history,” Banerjee told journalists at the state secretariat, Nabanna.

Bhagwat said on Monday that the date of the Ram Temple’s consecration in Ayodhya should be celebrated as “Pratishtha Dwadashi,” marking the “true independence” of Bharat, which had faced “parachakra” (enemy attack) for several centuries.

Referring to India’s struggle for independence and the iconic freedom fighters who made that dream a reality, Banerjee added, “A sovereign country was established on August 15, 1947. Can any organisation change or distort our history of independence? We are proud of our independence, our republic, and our democracy. Long live this independence even as we remember the jawans who have died protecting it.

“Parts of our nation’s history have already been twisted, and attempts are being made to change the Constitution. But I had no idea that a day would come when I would have to hear statements of such nature. We are dedicated to keeping our independence intact, ready to sacrifice our lives for India, but we won’t tolerate such comments,” she remarked.

The consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22 last year in Ayodhya was attended by Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

As an overt and alternative political statement, Banerjee chose the occasion to hold a religious harmony walk from Hazra crossing in south Kolkata to the Park Circus Maidan in the central part of the city alongside leaders of various communities of Bengal. The main opposition party, Congress, also stepped up its attack on the RSS chief, saying the statement makes it clear that he does not believe in the Constitution. The Congress said Bhagwat’s remark insulted those who fought and sacrificed for the country’s freedom.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s remarks were twisted and misrepresented.

Baghel’s remarks come a day after Rahul Gandhi said his party was fighting the “BJP, RSS, and the Indian state itself,” triggering a row with the BJP alleging that everything the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha says or does is aimed at dividing India.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Congress headquarters, Gandhi hit out at the RSS chief, saying his remark that India got “true independence” after the Ram Temple consecration amounts to treason and insults every Indian.

At a press conference with Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera, Baghel said Bhagwat’s statement clearly shows that he does not believe in the Constitution.

“It also means that he is insulting our ancestors who fought for independence and made innumerable sacrifices,” he said. Baghel highlighted Gandhi’s remark that in any other country, someone making such a statement would have been arrested. “Mohan Bhagwat and his people have consistently spoken against the Constitution and aim to change it,” Baghel said.

RSS chief’s remark describing the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as the establishment of India’s “true independence” aligns with the organisation’s longstanding rejection of India’s freedom movement, CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya said on Thursday.

In a statement, the CPI (ML) Liberation General Secretary said Bhagwat reiterated the RSS’ rejection of India’s freedom movement and Constitution.

“By describing the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as the establishment of India’s true independence, Mohan Bhagwat has reiterated the RSS line rejecting India’s freedom movement and the Constitution, even as India celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Constitution and the founding of the Republic,” Bhattacharya said.

“The RSS conspiracy must be defeated again to safeguard the Constitution and the Republic from the calamity of communal fascism,” he added.