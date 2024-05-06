Storm hits Khasi Jaintia Hills: houses damaged, 400 people affected

Shillong: Several houses were damaged and more than 400 people affected as a storm accompanied by heavy rains lashed several villages in Meghalaya's Khasi Jaintia Hills region, officials said on Monday.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region for another 48 hours, they said.

"At least 427 people were affected as their homes were destroyed or partially destroyed in at least 13 villages of Khasi Jaintia Hills region of Meghalaya on Sunday," a senior disaster management official told PTI.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the district administration is working on a war footing to provide relief to the affected people.

"Due to strong winds and heavy rains in some parts of the state, many houses have been damaged. Have asked the administration to immediately provide relief," the CM posted on X.

The district deputy commissioners have been directed to remain alert and to provide relief whenever required, a Home Department official said.