Stealth Guided Missile Destroyer Mormugao Commissioned Into Indian Navy

Mumbai: Stealth guided missile destroyer Mormugao, the second of the four 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Sunday.



INS Mormugao is the second of the four 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers of 'Project 15B', indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai.

Named after the historic port city of Goa, Mormugao coincidentally undertook first sea trial on December 19, 2021, when Goa celebrated 60 years of liberation from the Portuguese rule.

INS Mormugao is 163 metres long and 17 metres wide. It has a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and a maximum speed of 30 knots (55 kmph).

The warship is packed with sophisticated state of the art weapons and sensors such as surface to surface missile and surface to air missiles. It is fitted with a modern surveillance radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems on board.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Mumbai, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said INS Mormugao is evidence of India's excellence in warship design and development.

The aim is to make India the indigenous ship building hub, the minister said.

Singh described INS Mormugao as one of the most powerful indigenously-built warships which will significantly enhance the country's maritime capabilities and secure national interests.

"INS Mormugao is one of the world's most technologically-advanced missile carriers. With over 75 per cent indigenous content, it is a testimony to India's excellence in design and development of warships and a shining example of our growing indigenous defence production capabilities.

"The warship will meet the present and future needs of our country as well as of our friendly countries across the globe," he said. Singh commended the Navy and MDL for the commissioning of INS Mormugao, describing it as the result of the hard work, dedication and aspirations of the engineers, technicians, designers and scientists. It is a matter of great pride for India, he added.

Safeguarding India's interests in the Indian Ocean Region is the Navy's prime responsibility, Singh said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said the commissioning of INS Mormugao is indicative of the large strides India has taken in warship design and building capability over the last decade.

He said the warship is a true illustration of Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and Make in India' initiative and reinforces the Navy's commitment to supporting India's transformation into a global ship-building hub.

The warship, with her multi-dimensional combat capability, will form part of the Western Fleet, the sword arm of the Indian Navy, he said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Goa governor P S Sreedharan Pillai were present at the ceremony.