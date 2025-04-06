State to set up Rs 59 cr neurology hosp in city by 2026, fulfilling CM’s vision

Kolkata: People of Bengal will soon have access to advanced neurological care in Kolkata, as the Health department plans to establish a dedicated hospital and research centre under the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had long envisioned a dedicated neurological hospital to ensure that people from all sections of society can access costly neurological treatment at an affordable rate. While Kolkata has several private hospitals specialising in neuro care, the high cost makes them inaccessible to many from the lower middle class. At present, the only government facility offering such treatment is the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences, which functions as an annexe to SSKM Hospital.

The Chief Minister wanted to ensure that people could avail of the dedicated treatment at the government level. The proposed hospital will be coming up on Convent Road. The plot that has been demarcated for the proposed hospital was situated near the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital. The Mamata Banerjee government will spend more than Rs 59 crore for the project. It will be a six-storeyed building and the hospital will be equipped to handle critical neurological surgeries 24x7. Plans are also underway for the institution to offer post-doctoral courses in neurosurgery and neuro-medicine. State government sources said that funds of Rs 7 crore for the initial phase have already been allocated by the state government. Construction of the hospital will be completed by 2026. Allotments will be done in three phases. The proposed hospital will offer critical neurological surgeries. Sources said that the state government had wanted to set up a neurology centre either at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital or Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital or NRS Medical College but it could not be done due to space crunch. The department then planned to set up the hospital at Convent Road. It may be mentioned here that the state government has taken up major infrastructural revamp at district hospitals as well.