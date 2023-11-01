State-sponsored attackers targeting you individually because of ‘who you are or what you do’: Apple warns Oppn leaders

New Delhi: Several Opposition leaders who have received an alert on their phones that State-sponsored attackers are targeting them have been warned by Apple that the attackers are possibly picking on them individually because of “who you are or what you do”.

Apple has warned the politicians that if their devices are compromised by a State- sponsored attacker, they might be able to remotely access their sensitive data, communications or even the camera and microphone.

“While it’s possible this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously,” Apple warned in the mail shared by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on X.

Several Opposition leaders claimed on Tuesday that they have received an alert from Apple, warning them of “State-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise” their iPhones and alleged hacking by the government, a charge Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rejected but ordered a thorough probe.

On August 23, the tech giant said on its website that Apple threat notifications are designed to inform and assist users who may have been targeted by State-sponsored attackers.

In the mail as well as on its website Apple warned that “these attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do”.

Unlike traditional cybercriminals, Apple warned that State-sponsored attackers apply exceptional resources to target a very small number of specific individuals and their devices, which makes these attacks much harder to detect and prevent.

“State-sponsored attacks are highly complex, cost millions of dollars to develop and often have a short shelf life. The vast majority of users will never be targeted by such attacks,” it said on its website.

Those who received such notifications included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Tharoor, Pawan Khera, K C Venugopal, Supriya Shrinate, Trinamool Congress’s Mahua Moitra, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and some aides of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi have also received the notification.

Yechury and Chaturvedi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Moitra shot off a missive to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, raising concerns over the issue and demanding action.

In its mail to the Opposition leaders, Apple has warned that some State-sponsored attacks require “no interaction from you, and others rely on tricking you into clicking a malicious link or opening an attachment in an email, SMS or other message”.

“These attempts can be quite convincing, ranging from fake package-tracking updates to custom-crafted, emotional appeals claiming a named family member is in danger. Be cautious with all links you receive and don’t open any links or attachments...,” it said.

The tech giant further said it is unable to provide more information about what led it to send this notification to the Opposition leaders as that may help the State- sponsored attackers alter their behaviour to evade detection in the future.

Raising the issue at a press conference here, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Modi government. “We are not scared. You can do as much (phone) tapping as you want, I don’t care. If you want to take my phone, I will give it to you..,” he said.

“The hierarchy in the country is: No. 1 Adani, No. 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and No. 3 Amit Shah... Narendra Modi’s soul is with Adani. The truth is that power is in the hands of someone else. As soon as Adani is touched, intelligence agencies snooping are deployed,” he said.

In his letter to PM Modi, Yechury expressed apprehension that remote access to his mobile phone maybe used for “planting” information on his device which could be used to “incriminate” him. Chaturvedi in her letter to PM sought prompt action into

the matter.

IT Minister Vaishnaw rejected the opposition’s attack on the government, saying the “compulsive critics” were indulging in the politics of “distraction” as they could not tolerate the country’s progress under the PM’s leadership.

He, however, assured the government “will investigate to get to the bottom of these notifications”.

“In light of such information and widespread speculation, we have also asked Apple to join the investigation with real, accurate information on the alleged state-sponsored attacks,” the minister said in a post on X.

Speaking to media in Bhopal, he said it will be a very “technical kind of investigation”, and will be taken up by Cert-In, the national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents.

“This requires a technical domain. Therefore, a technically qualified agency like Cert-In, which has global collaboration with all the major experts of the world. They (Cert-In) will be investigating and will be taking help from all other law enforcement agencies as and when required,” the minister said.

MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said similar “threat notifications” were sent to people in over 150 countries by Apple.

“Our government is committed and duty bound to protect privacy of our citizens and we take this responsibility very seriously. Government will investigate these threat notifications and also apples claims of being secure and privacy compliant devices,” he posted on X.

Opposition leaders accused the government of attacking democracy. “Glad to keep underemployed officials busy at the expenses of taxpayers like me! Nothing more important to do?”. Tharoor said.

At an event in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav said, “It is a matter of regret that in a democracy, freedom and privacy is being harmed.”

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged that targeting AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and TMC MP Moitra are signs of the BJP’s nervousness about the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“Perhaps the BJP’s vicious communal propaganda won’t work anymore which is why they are throwing most opposition leaders behind bars on trumped up charges,” Mufti posted on X.