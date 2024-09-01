State govts should pay attention to flood prevention: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday alleged that state governments were unable to deal with the flood situation caused by heavy rains in the country and suggested them to pay attention to flood prevention.



In a post on the social media platform X, she said that as the government was unable to handle the flood situation, the lives of lakhs of families have been disrupted.

"Such devastation ruins lives. Not only relief, governments should also pay proper attention to flood prevention," Mayawati added.