Standoff over debate on Manipur continues, both Houses adjourned

New Delhi: As the impasse over discussion on Manipur violence continued on the second consecutive day of the Monsoon Session, both Houses of Parliament adjourned for the day after members of Opposition parties continued their protest inside the House.



However, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh passed the buck on Opposition leaders by saying that they are not interested in the discussion and unnecessarily creating problems so that no discussions take place on the Manipur situation.

“I want to say that the Opposition is not serious for a discussion on Manipur as it should have been. We want a discussion on the Manipur situation and there should be a discussion. Opposition should take it seriously,” Singh said.

Countering Singh’s allegations, the Congress accused the government of running away from the discussion on violence in Manipur, which has been burning since May 3.

“We have submitted a Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the ‘Prime Minister’s shocking silence on the ongoing violence in Manipur.’ The rule 267 gives a Rajya Sabha MP special power to suspend the pre-decided agenda of the House, with the approval of the Chairman. If we were not serious, then why should we have submitted the notice under rule 267,” said Congress leader Pramod Tiwari.

Meanwhile, as the proceeding of the House resumed, the members of the Opposition parties were on their feet. The members, including those from the Congress, DMK and Left, raised slogans and told Speaker Om Birla that “Manipur is bleeding”.

The Speaker told Opposition members that sloganeering will not bring any solution to the problem but only dialogues and discussions can.

“You don’t want the House to function, you don’t want the Question Hour to take place. All other members want the House to run. This is not good. Solutions can be found only through discussions,” he said.

As the Opposition did not heed his requests, Birla asked the Defence Minister to speak.

Singh, who is also the deputy leader of the House, said the government is ready for a discussion on the Manipur incidents. ur situation should be taken seriously, and the seriousness of the government was reflected when the Prime Minister himself said that the entire country was feeling ashamed over the Manipur incidents.

Singh said, “We want that there should be discussions on Manipur incidents. I have said this in an all-party meeting, and I want to reiterate here that there should be discussions on Manipur incidents.”

As the Opposition did not relent, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 12 pm.

“A solution can be found only through discussions, but you just don’t want any discussion,” Birla said.

When the House assembled again at 12 pm, Opposition members trooped to the well, raising slogans demanding a reply from the prime minister.

They also raised slogans demanding the presence of the prime minister in Lok Sabha.

As Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, asked members to return to their seats, the sloganeering continued. Members also displayed placards as part of their protests.

“This is an important and sensitive issue. This should be discussed in the House,” Agrawal said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that the government is ready for a discussion. “The entire country is concerned about the Manipur situation… we are equally concerned,” Joshi said.

As the protest continued Agarwal adjourned the proceedings for the day.

The Upper House was in the pre-lunch session after an uproar over the Manipur violence and the chair expunging certain words from proceedings of the House. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 2.30 pm as TMC’s Derek O’Brien sought to raise a point of order over the expunging of certain words from the House proceedings on Thursday.

Referring to the rule and page number from the rule book, O’Brien said that the rule pertains to expunging of words used in Parliament — what can be used and what can’t be.

“Three words were expunged. Yesterday we said the Prime Minister should open his mouth on Manipur. The Prime Minister got expunged. Manipur got expunged. Why?” he asked.

While he sought to know if any of the words were not fit for Parliamentary proceedings, the chairman repeatedly asked what his point of order was.

As Derek O’Brien tried to explain, the House plunged into disorder. At this point, Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 2.30 pm and when the House resumed, it was adjourned for the day just a minute.