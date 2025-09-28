Stampede at Vijay’s rally in Karur kills 36, including 8 children and 16 women

Chennai/Karur: Thirty-six people, including eight children, died in a stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, about 400 km away from Chennai, on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister TN Chief Minister M K Stalin said.

Vijay, heading the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, said he was heart-broken and in "unbearable pain," following the stampede that left women and children dead in one of the worst tragedies in the state recently.

The victims also include 16 women, Stalin, who convened a meeting of top state officials at the Secretariat to review the situation, said.

He also announced a Commission of Inquiry to be led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to probe into the stampede.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others condoled the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has sought a report on the stampede from the Tamil Nadu government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi and Stalin to take stock of the situation post-stampede at Karur and assured all possible central help.

According to officials, the stampede broke out in the evening, around 7.30 pm, just as Vijay was addressing supporters who had gathered in huge numbers in the afternoon and were waiting for hours to get a glimpse of the TVK leader, also a top movie star.

Vijay, who was addressing the massive gathering from atop his campaign vehicle, halted his speech mid-way when many workers raised an alarm after noticing that people were fainting and falling. Many who fainted included women and children.

Stalin, who will be leaving for Karur on Saturday, termed the situation "worrisome". The government also announce a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims.

The CM said he has instructed Ministers Ma Subramanian, Anbil Mahesh, and the District Collector to provide immediate support to the affected people.

President Murmu expressed anguish over the tragic loss of lives in the incident and extended her deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

PM Modi, condoling the deaths, said: "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured."

"Deeply pained by the tragic loss of lives in a stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to the Almighty to give them the strength to bear this grief and for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah wrote on X.

Vijay, who avoided talking to the waiting media at both the Tiruchirappalli and Chennai airports, later took to 'X' to share his views on the matter.

"My heart has broken, I am in unbearable, inexplicable pain and grief, " he said. The actor added he prayed for speedy recovery of those being treated in hospitals. He extended his sympathies to the families of "my dear brothers and sisters killed in Karur."

BJP National President J P Nadda, Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, his sister and Wayand MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, actor-politician Kamal Haasan and superstar Rajinikanth among others extended their condolences.

Meanwhile, heart-wrenching scenes unfolded from Karur.

Wailing women receiving the worst news, desperate people searching for their loved ones, panic-stricken faces waiting for some positive information on their relatives---the small town wore a gloomy look.

The ruling DMK lashed out at Vijay over the stampede.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said: "It is heartbreaking."

"People were all there and suddenly they are dead because of the stampede. Who is responsible for this? It is the organisers of this rally who are clearly responsible," he told media reporters

He charged the organisers with "deliberately delaying" because they wanted "some fancy drone shots" to show that so many people had come for the rally, and this has now killed 31 people.

"Who is going to be answerable for this? This is has been a ploy of Vijay," he charged.