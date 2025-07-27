6 dead, several injured in stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple

Haridwar: A stampede broke out at Haridwar’s Mansa Devi temple on Sunday, killing six people and leaving many injured, police said.

Rumour of an electric current where the stairs to the temple begin sent the devotees into a panic, leading to the stampede, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal told PTI Videos.

About 35 people were rushed to hospital and six of them died, he said.

The incident took place around 9.30 am.

Videos from the hospital showed worried family members gathering outside waiting for news.

The State Disaster Response Force and the fire brigade are at the spot. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he was saddened by the incident and asserted that the situation was being monitored.

"Very sad news has been received about a stampede on the way to the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. SDRF, local police and other rescue teams have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations," Dhami said in a post on Facebook.

"I am constantly in touch with the local administration in this regard, and the situation is being constantly monitored. I pray to Mata Rani for the safety of all the devotees," he added.