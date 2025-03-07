Stalin writes to CMs, party heads; urges leaders to join Joint Action Committee over delimitation

Chenna: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday wrote to his counterparts in Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab, Odisha and party heads as well, inviting them to join hands with Tamil Nadu and be part of a Joint Action Committee for an "uncompromising fight," over delimitation of Lok Sabha seats, which he termed an unfair exercise.

Stalin proposed the inaugural JAC meeting in Chennai on March 22, 2025, and urged the leaders to join forces to chart a "collective course forward." Writing to CMs and leaders, Stalin said reports suggest that the delimitation exercise is being considered based on population, with two potential approaches.

In the first case, the existing 543 seats could be redistributed among the states, and in the second case, the total number of seats could be increased beyond 800. "In both scenarios, all the states that have successfully implemented population control measures stand to lose significantly if the exercise is based on post 2026 population. We should not be thus penalized for effectively controlling population growth and upholding national development goals," he said.

Despite the gravity of this issue, the Union Government has provided neither clarity nor any concrete commitment to address concerns. Their representatives have vaguely stated that delimitation would follow a "pro-rata" basis, without explaining the base that will be used for such pro-rata calculation. Further, the CM slammed "empty rhetoric" than no state will face a decrease in its seats.

"When the very foundation of our democracy is at stake, can we accept such vague assurances? When our states' futures hang in the balance, do we not deserve transparent dialogue?," he asked.

Pointing to the all-party meeting held here on March 5, 2025 and its proposal to form a JAC by reaching out to all states that face the same threat, he said: "I believe this issue transcends individual State concerns - it strikes at the heart of our federal principles. Together, we must examine the constitutional, legal, and political dimensions of this challenge. We must jointly develop alternatives that preserve our current representation in percentage terms. Only through a collaborative analysis and an unified advocacy, can we hope to secure a delimitation process that honors our role in nation building without compromising our current level of representation in percentage terms."

Stalin sought the formal consent of CMs/leaders to join the proposed JAC comprising of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka in the South to West Bengal and Odisha in the east, Punjab in the north. The DMK chief also wanted the leaders to nominate one senior representative from their party who can serve on the JAC and help coordinate unified strategy.

The Tamil Nadu CM described the union government's plan for delimitation a blatant assault on federalism, punishing states that ensured population control and good governance. He asserted, "we will not allow this democratic injustice!"

"First JAC meeting in Chennai on March 22, 2025. Let us stand together not as separate political entities but as protectors of our people's future."