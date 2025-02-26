Stalin warns TN could lose 8 MPs in delimitation

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has convened an all-party meeting on March 5 to deliberate on the contentious issue of delimitation, cautioning that the state is at a critical juncture and must unite to protect its political representation. On Hindi imposition row, Stalin said that the state was “ready” for “another language war”.

Addressing reporters after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Stalin stated that 40 political parties registered with the Election Commission had been invited to the discussion. He described delimitation as a “sword dangling over Tamil Nadu” and warned that the state was at risk of losing eight parliamentary seats due to its successful population control measures.

“Tamil Nadu succeeded in implementing family planning programs, leading to a stable population. However, as a result, we now face the threat of losing eight Lok Sabha seats. Instead of 39, we may end up with just 31 MPs.

This will weaken our representation in Parliament,” Stalin asserted.

He called on all political parties to set aside their differences and present a united front against any move that might reduce Tamil Nadu’s voice in national politics. “This is not about one party. It is about Tamil Nadu’s rights. Our representation in Parliament is at stake,” he said.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai dismissed Stalin’s concerns, accusing him of creating “imaginary fear” to shift focus away from other issues. He suggested that the chief minister was trying to distract the public after failing to gain traction on the state’s opposition to the three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP). “When the entire state has rejected the DMK’s stance on the three-language policy, Stalin now wants to divert attention with claims of Tamil Nadu losing seats in delimitation. What a shame and downfall for the DMK!” Annamalai posted on social media platform X.

He further questioned the basis of Stalin’s claims, asking, “Has this been announced in Parliament? Has Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this? Is there a secret document revealing this? If not, why create unnecessary panic? This doesn’t suit the position of a chief minister.” Annamalai also reiterated that PM Modi had assured that any future delimitation exercise would be “favourable to all, including the southern states.” He said the BJP would consider attending the all-party meeting only if the CM provided concrete evidence to support his claims. Amid the delimitation debate, Stalin also addressed concerns over the alleged imposition of Hindi, a longstanding issue in Tamil Nadu politics. When asked if the Centre was “sowing the seeds for another language war,” Stalin responded, “Yes, certainly. We are ready for it.”

The DMK has historically opposed the imposition of Hindi, citing the anti-Hindi agitations of 1965 that led to widespread protests in the state. The party has consistently maintained that Tamil and English should be the only languages in government schools and official communications.

Stalin also used the occasion to highlight other issues affecting Tamil Nadu, including central fund allocations. He uploaded a copy of the all-party meeting invitation on his X handle, urging political leaders to stand together against measures that

could diminish the state’s influence in national decision-making.