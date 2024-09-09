Stalin, Dharmendra Pradhan trade charges over National Education Policy

Chennai/New Delhi: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday slammed the BJP-led union government alleging it has denied funds to best performing Tamil Nadu under a Central school education scheme, Samagra Shiksha, for refusing to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.



Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accused Stalin of trying to pit states against each other to make a point about non-implementation of the NEP.

Tamil Nadu's main opposition party, AIADMK, blamed CM Stalin and the Centre over the issue.

In a post on 'X', Stalin said: "Denying funds to the best-performing states for refusing to bow to the #NEP, while generously rewarding those who are not delivering on the objectives – Is this how the Union BJP Government plans to promote quality education and equity? I leave it to the wisdom of our nation and our people to decide!

Furthermore, the chief minister tagged a report on Monday in a national English daily that provided data on 'Centre withholding funds' under the Samagra Shiksha scheme to at least five Opposition-ruled states including Tamil Nadu

and Kerala.

The CM made the allegation by citing the report. Ever since the NEP was unveiled by the Centre, the DMK regime has all along opposed it.

Hitting back, Pradhan wrote on 'X': "Healthy competition amongst the states is always welcome in a democracy. However, pitting states against each other to make a point goes against the spirit of the Constitution and the value of a unified India. NEP 2020 was formulated through wide range of consultations and has the collective wisdom of the people of India."

The education minister questioned Stalin on the state's "principled" opposition to NEP.

"Are you opposing education in mother tongue including Tamil? Are you opposing the conduct of exams in Indian languages including Tamil?

"Are you opposing the creation of textbooks and content in Indian languages including Tamil? Are you opposed to the holistic, multi-disciplinary, equitable, futuristic and inclusive framework of NEP?" he questioned.

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan blamed CM Stalin on the issue though he admitted that AIADMK regime too faced the same problem of not receiving funds on time from the Centre.

Tamil Nadu had years ago, during AIADMK rule itself, achieved goals and surpassed milestones such as improved higher education enrolment ratio (52 per cent), though the Centre envisages achieving such goals by 2030, he said.

Sathyan asked the DMK to spell out steps it had taken to bring back education from the concurrent to state list of the Constitution when it shared power at the Centre for over a decade. "They have not done anything." The subject education was inserted in the concurrent list during Emergency (1975-77).

All such factors indicate that the DMK's priority is to spin a political narrative. "State government has avenues, but you have to exercise your rights at the appropriate time," he said and hit out at the CM for having a 'fun time' in the US rather than addressing important issues.

"Irrespective of whoever is in power, BJP or Congress, they always treat Tamil Nadu as children of lesser god and we don’t receive the funds at the appropriate time. However, what is costing Tamil Nadu more is the incompetence of (CM) M K Stalin to handle such issues. They are only interested to spin a political narrative," Sathyan alleged in an interview to PTI Videos.