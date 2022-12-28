Stalin: Congress Has Not Lost Its Relevance At National Level

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday said he does not believe that ally Congress has lost its relevance or importance at the national level, and batted for a "national alliance" that also includes the grand old party to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



"Congress getting back on track is what India needs now," Stalin said, adding the party is on the path of "resurgence."

Stalin also heaped praise on "brother" Rahul Gandhi, saying he is the "ideal antidote" to the BJP's "parochial" politics.

In an interview, Stalin said it was important to form a "national alliance" to fight the BJP to safeguard the independent functioning of the country's constitutional institutions.

The remarks also came on a day when the Congress observed its 138th foundation day.

The DMK chief said the Tamil Nadu model of a strong regional party's alliance with the national party at the state level is a model that can be replicated in other states across the country.

Rahul Gandhi fights the BJP not only on electoral lines, but also on ideological lines, he said, adding the Congress leader's Bharat Jodo Yatra has become a "huge sensation" among people.

In a symbolic gesture to mark the commencement of the Yatra in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, Stalin had handed over the national flag to Rahul Gandhi.

Stalin also said that efforts made by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi to strengthen the party's organisational structure have started to yield benefits.