Stage-III of anti-pollution curbs lifted as AQI improves in Delhi

New Delhi: The Centre announced the revocation of Stage-III Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions in the entire Delhi-NCR region, effective immediately, due to a significant improvement in air quality. The decision allows BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers back on the roads.



The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for tackling regional pollution, met on January 1 following positive air quality trends. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot announced the lifting of restrictions in a social media post, stating, “In view of the improved air quality in Delhi, Stage-III of the GRAP has been revoked. Therefore, the restrictions imposed on the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs (4 wheelers) in Delhi are lifted with immediate effect until further orders.”

The decision was based on forecasts by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicating sustained improvement in Delhi’s air quality. At 4:00 PM on January 1, the AQI stood at 346, well below the threshold of 401-450 triggering Stage-III actions. The forecast further suggests a continued improvement or stay within the Very Poor/Poor categories in the next few days.

However, Stage-I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will remain in effect, requiring strict monitoring and implementation across the NCR. The CAQM has urged agencies to intensify measures under these stages to avoid the need for Stage-III restrictions in the future.

It’s important to note that construction sites and industrial units facing closure orders due to environmental violations will not be allowed to resume operations without specific permission from the Commission.

The CAQM first invoked Stage-III measures on December 22, 2023, as Delhi’s air quality dipped into the “Severe” category. The recent lifting of restrictions reflects a positive step towards cleaner air in the region, but continued vigilance and adherence to GRAP stages remain crucial for long-term success.