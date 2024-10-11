SP’s alliance with Cong to continue: Akhilesh

Etawah (UP): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday confirmed that his party’s alliance with Congress would continue, despite rising tensions over seat distribution for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh by-polls. His statement followed the SP’s announcement of candidates for six of the ten assembly seats where by-polls are set to take place later this year.



Yadav made the remarks during his visit to Etawah to pay tribute to his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, on his death anniversary. When questioned about the distribution of tickets, Yadav said: “I only want to say that INDIA bloc will be there. SP and Congress alliance will remain intact.” However, he refrained from further elaboration, stating that it was not the appropriate time to discuss political matters.

This statement comes a day after the SP announced candidates for six seats—Karhal, Sisamau, Milkipur, Katehari, Phulpur, and Majhwan—leaving Congress leaders discontented. The Congress had reportedly demanded five seats, including Phulpur and Majhwan, which were claimed by the SP.

While the SP has held firm on its candidate selection, party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said that any seat-sharing arrangement with Congress would ultimately be decided by Akhilesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai indicated that his party had proposed contesting five seats, all of which were previously held by the BJP. Despite Congress’ losses in recent elections, Rai remains hopeful about a fair resolution.