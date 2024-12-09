SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Chennai after mid-air glitch

Chennai: A Kochi-bound SpiceJet with over 100 passengers and crew members on Monday made an "emergency landing" here, after a "technical glitch" was detected mid-air, officials at the airport said. The airline said the aircraft landed safely and the passengers were "deplaned normally." According to airport officials, the flight left for Kochi from here with 117 passengers. The pilot later detected the "technical glitch," following which the flight turned back to Chennai and made the "emergency landing," they said.

Required safety measures were in place and the aircraft made a safe landing, they added. Meanwhile, SpiceJet said the flight returned to the city following a "technical issue." "On December 9, 2024, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Chennai to Kochi returned to Chennai due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.