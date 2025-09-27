Speeding vehicle kills 5 UPEIDA workers on Lucknow-Agra e-way

Unnao: Five workers of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) were killed on Saturday when a speeding vehicle ploughed into them during maintenance work on the Lucknow–Agra Expressway.

The accident took place near Behata Mujawar police station limits where the workers were engaged in inspection and repair of the expressway.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle was moving at very high speed and hit the team without slowing down. Four men died instantly, while another succumbed during treatment at a local hospital.

The impact flung the workers several metres, creating panic among others present at the site.

The crash sparked anger among nearby villagers, who blocked traffic on the expressway to protest what they described as inadequate safety measures for those working on the corridor. They alleged that poor signage, lack of barricading and unchecked speeding often put lives at risk. Senior district officials including the Additional District Magistrate and Circle Officer reached the spot to pacify the protesters and resume traffic flow. Police teams are searching for the vehicle involved in the tragedy. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The administration has announced financial assistance for the families and assured a review of safety protocols on the expressway.

Officials admitted that repeated accidents have raised concerns about the enforcement of traffic rules on one of the busiest stretches in Uttar Pradesh.