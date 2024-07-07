Speeding BMW rams into bike in Mumbai, drags woman for 100 metres to death

New Delhi: A speeding BMW car rammed into the bike of a couple in Worli on Sunday, dragging the woman on the bonnet of the car for 100 metres, leading to her death and injuring her husband. The police said that they are on the lookout for the accused.

Police's investigation has also revealed that Mihir Shah, who is on the run, was drunk at the time of the incident.

According to police sources, the vehicle is owned by a Palghar-based leader of a political party and his son was inside the car along with the driver. The cops further informed that the accident took place at around 5.30 am near Atria Mall.

(Inputs from agancies)