SP offers 17 seats to Congress in UP

Lucknow: In an eleventh-hour move, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday increased its seat offer to the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, from 11 to 17. However, party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s participation in the Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Raebareli hinges on the grand old party accepting the revised proposal.



“We have made a final offer of 17 Lok Sabha seats to the Congress. Akhilesh Yadav’s participation in the Nyay Yatra on Tuesday will depend on their acceptance,” said SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary. He did not divulge details of the offered seats.

This escalation comes after an earlier offer of 11 seats was rejected by the Congress, with its state unit demanding a higher number closer to their 2009 Lok Sabha tally of around two dozen seats. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, is currently traversing Uttar Pradesh and will enter Raebareli – a traditional Congress stronghold – on Tuesday. Earlier, Yadav had expressed his intention to join the march there.

The SP and Congress are key partners in the INDIA opposition bloc, aiming to challenge the ruling BJP in the crucial state that sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, the highest of any state.

This revised offer highlights the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations between the two parties, crucial for a united opposition front in the upcoming elections. The Congress’ response and whether it will be enough to secure Yadav’s participation in the Yatra remain to be seen.