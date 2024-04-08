SP, Congress discuss campaign strategy for Lok Sabha polls in UP

Leaders from the Samajwadi Party and the Congress met here on Monday and discussed campaign strategy for the Lok Sabha elections and holding joint rallies in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit in-charge Avinash Pandey said the focus of the meeting was on running a joint election campaign, identifying areas for improvement and boosting cooperation among the two constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Proposals were also made for holding joint public meetings of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as well as other leaders of the opposition alliance in the state, Pandey informed reporters after the meeting.

Asked when these rallies will take place, he replied, "Very soon."

To a question on whether there was any discussion on Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats, the Congress replied to the negative. He also said that no candidate will be changed now.

As part of a pre-poll deal, the Samajwadi Party is contesting 62 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and Congress on 17. The Bhadohi seat has been given to the Trinamool Congress.