Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram hospital

BY Agencies6 Jan 2026 9:45 AM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, sources said on Tuesday. She is doing fine and has been kept under observation of a chest physician, they said. It is a routine admission, but she has this problem of chronic cough, and she keeps coming for check-ups, especially with this pollution in the city, a hospital source told PTI, adding that she was admitted on Monday evening. Gandhi had turned 79 in December 2025.

