'Sonam Wangchuk not in good condition': SC urges Centre to review detention

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Central government to consider reviewing its decision to detain climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA). A Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale was hearing the plea moved by Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo against his preventive detention. The Court told Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for the Centre, "Apart from submissions, counter submissions and law points, just give a thought to it, as an officer of the Court. The detention order is passed on 26.09.2025, nearly five months. Considering the health condition of the detainee...certainly not very good. The report which we saw earlier, it shows that his health is not that good. There are certain age-related, may be otherwise. Is there a possibility for the government to rethink, have a relook?" ASG Nataraj said that he would put the suggestion to the authorities. Wangchuk has been detained under the NSA following protests in Leh in September 2025 over demands of statehood and Sixth Schedule status for the Union Territory of Ladakh. Angmo's counsel last month contended that Wangchuk has a democratic right to criticise and protest against the government and that such sentiments do not threaten the security of the State to warrant his detention.

In response, the Union government and the Leh administration on Monday claimed that Wangchuk wanted the Union Territory to face an agitation and violence similar to what had transpired in Nepal and Bangladesh. Wangchuk referred to the Central government as "them", thus revealing secessionist tendencies, and instigated the GenZ (Generation Z, those born between 1997 and 2012) ) to indulge in a civil war, the government further alleged.