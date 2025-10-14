Sonam Wangchuk indulged in 'activities prejudicial to the security of state': Leh DM to SC

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk indulged in “activities prejudicial to the security of the state, maintenance of public order and essential services" which led to his detention under the National Security Act, Leh District Magistrate has told the Supreme Court defending his order.

In an affidavit filed before the top court, the Leh DM denied that Wangchuk had been detained illegally or was being treated improperly under detention, and submitted that the grounds of detention along with the material were communicated to him.

Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on September 26, two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. The government had accused him of inciting the violence.

"It is submitted that the stated order of detention came to be passed by me after duly considering the material placed before me, as mandated under law, and after arriving at a subjective satisfaction on the circumstances that prevailed within the local limits of the jurisdiction where Sonam Wangchuk had been indulging in activities prejudicial to the Security of the State, Maintenance of Public Order and Services essential to the community as mentioned in the grounds of detention.

"I was satisfied and continue to be satisfied of the detention of the detenue," Leh DM told the apex court.

The affidavit has been filed in response to Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo's plea in the apex court challenging the climate activist's detention under the National Security Act and seeking his immediate release.

The top court has been informed that Wangchuk was categorically informed of his detention under the National Security Act, 1980, as well as about his transfer to Central Jail, Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The same was also immediately communicated telephonically to his wife Geetanjali Angmo, which she has acknowledged in her petition, the affidavit said.

The Leh DM submitted that the grounds of detention along with the material were communicated to the detenue.

"The detention order has been forwarded to the Advisory Board as required under section 10 of the National Security Act, 1980, by the Union Territory of Ladakh within the period prescribed under the said provision, along with the grounds on which the order is passed by me," the DM said.

The affidavit added that Wangchuk "has not made any representation as required under Section 10 of the National Security Act, 1980".

"The petitioner has, however, sent a letter addressed to the President of India and neither to the Advisory Board nor to any of the statutory authorities. Under the scheme of Section 10 of the Act, only the detenue can make a representation.

"However, since a copy of the letter addressed by the petitioner to the Hon’ble President of India is marked to the Union Territory of Ladakh, the said letter is also placed before the Advisory Board.

"The Advisory Board has intimated the detenue in writing to make a representation if he so chooses within one week from the date of the intimation, which is October 10, 2025," the affidavit said.

The NSA empowers the Centre and states to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner "prejudicial to the defence of India". The maximum detention period is 12 months, though it can be revoked earlier.

Wangchuk is lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.