Sombre farewell: Asha Parekh, Sachin Tendulkar, Tabu pay homage to Asha Bhosle

Mumbai: Veteran actor Asha Parekh, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, and several film and political personalities visited legendary singer Asha Bhosle's residence here on Monday morning to pay their tributes to her mortal remains. A sombre atmosphere enveloped the premises as admirers, many with folded hands and moist eyes, paid their respects to Bhosle’s mortal remains, reflecting the deep void left by her passing. The 92-year-old singer, who enthralled generations with her wide range of memorable songs over seven decades, passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Her mortal remains, draped in the national flag, were placed in the lobby of her Lower Parel residence from 11 am on Monday, as a steady stream of mourners arrived to offer their tributes.

The family members were inconsolable as the solemn notes of the police band filled the air. Veteran actor Asha Parekh, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, Maharashtra ministers Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha paid homage and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Actors Tabu, Riteish Deshmukh and NCP leader Praful Patel also paid respects to the late singer. Tight police security was deployed around the premises. The funeral will be held at Shivaji Park in Dadar at 4 pm with state honours.