Soldier, terrorist killed in encounter in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist and a soldier were killed during an overnight encounter in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Wednesday.



The Army and police had initiated an anti-terror operation in Kupwara’s Lolab area after receiving intelligence about potential terrorist activities.

Security forces made contact with the terrorists on Tuesday, resulting in an encounter.

The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X, stating: “Following specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Kowut area of Kupwara, a joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on days leading up to 23 July 24.”

Suspicious movements were observed on Tuesday, prompting vigilant troops to challenge the suspects. The terrorists responded with indiscriminate gunfire, leading to a firefight.

“In the ensuing firefight, one terrorist was eliminated, and an NCO was injured. The operation is ongoing,” the Army added on the microblogging platform.

Officials later confirmed that the injured soldier succumbed to his injuries.