Slovenia: All-party delegation highlights India’s zero-tolerance policy on cross-border terrorism

Ljubljana (Slovenia): An all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Monday called on senior Slovenian officials and emphasised India's "new normal" of zero tolerance against cross-border terrorism.

The delegation, which reached Slovenia on Sunday, also appreciated the central European country's "unequivocal condemnation" of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, and its support to India in its fight against terror.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan’s designs and India’s response to terror.

The delegation met Vojko Volk, State Secretary and National Coordinator for National and International Security in the Prime Minister's Office.

It "elaborated India’s ‘new normal’ of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism and appreciated Slovenia’s unequivocal condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and its support to India in its fight against terror," the Indian embassy here said in a post on X.

In a meeting with Predrag Bakovic, Chairperson of the Foreign Policy Committee of the National Assembly, and Miroslav Gregoric of the India-Slovenia Parliamentary Friendship Group, the delegation conveyed India’s "strong commitment on zero tolerance against terrorism and national consensus on this issue".

The Slovenian side also reaffirmed its condemnation of terrorism as "pure evil that cannot be justified in any form," the post said.

On Sunday, the team was briefed about the "warm and friendly" India-Slovenia relations by India's Ambassador to Slovenia Amit Narang, the embassy said in a separate post.

"As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Slovenia is also playing an important role in global discussions on counter-terrorism and promotion of global peace," it said, adding that New Delhi's message of national unity on zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism will further strengthen bilateral cooperation on ending terror globally.

The delegation arrived in Slovenia after concluding its visit to Russia, where it held wide-ranging discussions to brief the stakeholders in “tried and tested” friend Russia on Operation Sindoor.

The group, which includes Rajiv Rai of SP, Mian Altaf Ahmad of NC, Capt Brijesh Chowta of BJP, Prem Chand Gupta of RJD, and Ambassador Jawed Ashraf, is also scheduled to travel to Greece, Latvia and Spain for the global outreach programme.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes as part of Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.