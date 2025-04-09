Slovakia fully supports India's bid for permanent seat at UNSC: President Peter Pellegrini

Bratislava: Slovakia extends its "full support" to India on its bid for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council, President Peter Pellegrini said.

"Together with India, we are major advocates of the multilateral functioning of the world, and we do support the functioning of our international organisations. It is key to Slovakia, and I've emphasised this yesterday in a meeting with a former president of the UN General Assembly," the Slovakian president said in a statement after meeting President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a two-day state visit here.

The United Nations Security Council has 15 members of which five are permanent -- the USA, the UK, France, Russia and China.

The five members have veto powers allowing them to block any Security Council resolution, including those on the admission of new member states to the UN or nominees for new Secretary General of the UN.

The two leaders met at the Presidential Palace here for talks after a ceremonial Guard of Honour and traditional Bread and Salt ceremony where Murmu was offered bread by a Slovak couple dressed in traditional attire.

Following the custom, Murmu took a piece of handmade bread loaf, dipped it in salt, and ate it.

The ancient custom is performed for distinguished guests on various special occasions symbolically as a token of hospitality, friendship, and respect.

India and Slovakia signed two MoUs -- cooperation between MSMEs between National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) and the Slovak Business Agency and cooperation between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS) and the Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

In her statement after the meeting, Murmu thanked Slovakia for its help in evacuating Indian students when war erupted in Ukraine.

India will always remember "the cooperation and generosity" of Slovakia which will strengthen the relations as a true friend and partner, she said.

The two countries reviewed all issues of bilateral relations, and common global and regional matters, she said.

In her message in the guest book at the Presidential Palace here, Murmu said she brought greetings from 1.4 billion citizens of the world's largest democracy.

"India and Slovakia share a commitment to democratic values and global peace. I am confident that our partnership will continue to strengthen," she said, extending heartfelt gratitude to Pellegrini and the Slovakian government for the warm welcome and hospitality.

Pellegrini said Slovakia and India shared very friendly relations and despite the differences many topics joined the two countries.

"There is an intense political dialogue underway, and the visit of Madam President to Slovakia is a peak of this effort jointly in strengthening our political and bilateral relations," he said.