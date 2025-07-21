Sleepless in Delhi as Kanwar booms rise

New Delhi: As the ‘Kanwar Yatra’ reaches its peak, Delhi residents are once again battling loud music, traffic snarls, and sleepless nights, raising questions over the enforcement of noise pollution rules in the national capital.

Despite guidelines restricting decibel levels and vehicle modifications, Kanwariyas passing through the city continue to use boombox-equipped vehicles, creating an incessant din, particularly after dark.

While Delhi Police and Transport department officials claim to have imposed checks, residents allege lax enforcement. High-decibel devotional music has been reported near hospitals, residential colonies, and arterial roads, prompting complaints about disturbance and lack of rest.

“It becomes unbearable after sunset. The music is deafening, and when we reach out to authorities, they say there’s little they can do,” said Usha Khanna (64), a resident of Moti Nagar. “At best, the police ask them to lower the volume, but it rarely helps.”

Others echoed her frustration. Raj Malhotra, a retired government employee from Saket, said: “It’s chaos. There are no checks on how loud the music is or how long it goes on. It feels like laws don’t apply during this period.”

In New Friends Colony, RWA members reported window panes rattling from bass-heavy music, despite being away from main roads. “The sound travels in waves. We’re hoping authorities will act this year,” said Anuradha Sethi, a resident. Community volunteer Trisha Kapoor said: “These spiritual journeys are meant to bring peace and devotion, but they now cause anxiety and sleepless nights, especially for the elderly and ill.” According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), permissible noise levels are 55dB(A) during the day and 45dB(A) at night in residential areas. However, actual sound levels often far exceed these limits, residents say.

A senior Transport department official admitted that most boombox-equipped vehicles lack valid permits. “Even where permission is granted, volume must remain within legal limits. That rarely happens,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police have issued an alert, warning of heavy congestion along key routes, including the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, Mathura Road, Outer Ring Road, and NH-48, as Kanwariyas enter from multiple borders. Traffic snarls are expected to continue until midweek.