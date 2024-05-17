Slapped, kicked multiple times: Swati Maliwal details assault in FIR

A storm of outrage has swept through Patna as AAP leader Swati Maliwal made serious accusations against Bibhav Kumar, an aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Maliwal alleged that Kumar assaulted her in the presence of the Chief Minister at his official residence.

Maliwal visited the Chief Minister's residence at Flag Staff Road, Civil Lines in Delhi, attempting to contact Kumar upon arrival but receiving no response. After informing the staff of her presence, she was asked to wait in the drawing room, as she had done routinely over the past year.

According to Maliwal's complaint, Kumar burst into the room and subjected her to verbal abuse before physically assaulting her. She detailed a distressing account, alleging that Kumar slapped her multiple times and attacked her chest, stomach, and sensitive areas without provocation.

Despite her pleas, Maliwal claimed, Kumar continued the assault, dragging her and kicking her in various areas of her body. She managed to escape and called the police, but when they arrived, security personnel allegedly sided with Kumar, forcing her to leave the premises despite her condition.

Maliwal was later escorted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for a medical examination, while police teams launched a search for Kumar, who was found to be missing from his residence in Chandrawal Nagar. An FIR was filed under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code based on Maliwal's statement, and the National Commission for Women summoned Kumar for a hearing.

Maliwal refrained from directly accusing Kejriwal but noted his presence during the incident. She urged against politicizing the issue, emphasizing the importance of addressing the country's issues over personal interests. However, the incident sparked a political storm, with the BJP criticizing Kejriwal's silence and demanding accountability. Kejriwal, during a press conference in Lucknow, avoided questions on the matter, deflecting criticism towards the BJP's governance of women's issues. The Congress echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the need for accountability.