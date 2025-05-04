Six vehicles, two drilling machines torched by 'Maoists' in Jharkhand

Latehar (Jharkhand): Six vehicles and two drilling machines were torched allegedly by Maoists in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Turisat village under the Chandwa Police Station limits on Saturday night, a senior officer said.

Balumath Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vinod Rawani said six vehicles, including two cars and as many trucks, and two drilling machines were set on fire.

"An investigation has been initiated in the case. A search operation is also underway. It is not yet clear which organisation has carried out the incident," he said.

A splinter group of banned CPI (Maoists) may be involved in the incident, another police officer said.

Labourers, who were working in the village, claimed that a group of people in Maoist attire came and looted their mobile phones.

They also torched the vehicles, a worker said.