Six newborns die in fire at East Delhi children's hospital

New Delhi: Six newborns out of the 12 rescued following a fire at a hospital in East Delhi's Vivek Vihar have died, officials said on Sunday.



The officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the fire broke out at the children's hospital in Shahdara on Saturday night.

Twelve newborns were rescued from the medical facility but six of them died, DFS chief Atul Garg said.

Five babies are undergoing treatment at another hospital and one is on ventilator support, Garg said.