Six missing after 10 suspected Kuki militants killed in encounter in Manipur's Jiribam

Imphal: The tense situation in Manipur's Jiribam region has worsened following a violent encounter between suspected Kuki insurgents and security forces, leaving six people, including three children and three women, unaccounted for since yesterday. According to a press statement from the Manipur Police today, the insurgents involved in the clash had significant firepower, contributing to the escalating chaos in the region, which lies close to the Assam border.

A senior officer from the Manipur Police confirmed that efforts were underway to locate the missing individuals, with security personnel from the Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) actively engaged in the search. The officer added that the forces would respond with appropriate force if they faced any attacks during the operation.

Initially, 13 internally displaced persons (IDPs) were reported missing after the conflict. While two bodies have been recovered, five individuals have been located, leaving six still missing. Tragically, the two bodies found were those of senior citizens from the Meitei community, who were discovered in a building that had been set ablaze by militants during the attack.

The situation remains tense, and the search for the remaining missing continues as authorities brace for further developments.