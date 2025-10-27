Six militants including woman arrested for extortion in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces arrested six militants, including a woman, belonging to different proscribed outfits for alleged involvement in extortion activities and threatening officials in various districts of Manipur, police said on Monday.

Two cadres of PREPAK who were involved in extortion and threatening of government officials, doctors, and the public in the valley area were arrested from Thongkhong Luxmi Bazar in Imphal West district on Sunday.

Security forces arrested a woman cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) who was involved in extortion within Thoubal district from Wangjing area of the district on Sunday.

Police arrested two cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL), who were involved in extortion from Hiyanglam Terapishak Sekmaijin area in Kakching district on Sunday.

One cadre of the banned People's Liberation Army was arrested from Khangarok in Thoubal district.