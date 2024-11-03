Six militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal: Six militants belonging to two proscribed outfits have been arrested in Manipur's Thoubal and Bishnupur districts, a police statement said.

Five militants of Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) have been apprehended from Charangpat Mayai Leikai in Thoubal for their alleged involvement in abduction and extortion.

They were identified as Thokchom Bikram Singh (29), Sinam Bijen Singh (37), Thangjam Deepak Singh (30), Lambamayum Naobi Singh (26), and Huiningsumbam Ton Singh (21), the statement said.

A hand grenade, five demand letters of the outfit, five mobile handsets, 13 SIM cards and a four-wheeler were seized from their possession during their arrest on Friday.

In another incident, police arrested one militant belonging to the PREPAK (PRO) outfit from Kumbi area in Bishnupur district on Saturday.

The militant, identified as Nongmaithem Gunamani alias Allu (32), was also allegedly involved in extortion. A hand grenade was seized from his possession.