Six militants arrested in Manipur, 10 acres of poppy cultivation destroyed

Imphal: Security forces arrested six militants, belonging to various proscribed outfits, from three districts of Manipur, a police statement said on Wednesday. Three active cadres of the banned People's Liberation Army were apprehended from the stretch between BP-75 and BP-80 in Tengnoupal district on Monday, it said. A member of the outlawed Prepak (Pro) was arrested from his residence at Taothong Mamang Leikai in Imphal West district on March 9, the police said.

Another member of the banned organisation was also apprehended from Moreh in Tengnoupal district on Tuesday, the statement said. Security forces arrested an active cadre of the banned KCP (MFL) from the locality of his residence at Khurai Thangjam in Imphal East district on Tuesday, it said. Police personnel, along with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Forest Department, destroyed approximately 10 acres of poppy plantation at several locations between Tingpibung village and Leplen village in Kangpokpi district on Tuesday, the statement said. Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago. More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.