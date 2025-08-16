Six killed as Patte Shah Dargah rooms collapse

New Delhi: Six people, including three men and three women, were killed and several others injured after two rooms collapsed at Patte Shah Dargah, located within the premises of Humayun’s Tomb, on Friday afternoon.

The police were alerted to the incident through a PCR call received at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station.

According to the police, the collapse, caused by heavy rains, prompted an immediate multi-agency rescue operation.

The PCR call was received at Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station at 3:55 pm, reporting that a wall at Patte Shah Dargah had fallen and people were trapped under the debris.

The SHO of Hazrat Nizamuddin, along with local police staff, reached the site within five minutes and began rescue efforts with the help of local volunteers.

Civic agencies, including the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and the civil administration, were alerted through the district control room.

Upon arrival, it was found that two rooms of the mosque, including their ceilings and one side wall, had collapsed. Approximately 10–12 people were trapped.

Senior officials, including the ACP of Lajpat Nagar, Additional DCP-I South-East District, and DCP South-East District, joined the operations, supported by personnel from other police stations in the district. Firefighters and ambulances soon arrived to assist.

In total, 12 victims were rescued. Nine — three men, five women, and a four-year-old boy — were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre. One man was admitted to LNJP Hospital, one woman to RML Hospital, and another woman emerged unhurt from the debris.

By evening, hospitals confirmed six fatalities among those rescued: three men and three women. The remaining injured are under treatment, with some in critical condition. Police have seized the mosque’s DVR footage and are questioning its caretakers as part of the investigation. Authorities have also notified civic agencies for follow-up action, and necessary legal proceedings are underway.

The Patte Shah Dargah, located within a UNESCO World Heritage Site area, attracts a steady stream of visitors. The site has been cordoned off, and structural safety assessments are being prioritised to prevent further incidents.