Six coaches of North East Express derail in Bihar; one dead, rescue ops underway

: In a devastating incident on Wednesday evening, a train derailment occurred in Bihar. Six coaches of the 12506 DN North East Express, en route from Anand Vihar to Kamakhya, were derailed at Raghunathpur Station of the DDU Patna Railway section. The mishap reportedly occured at approximately 9:53 pm.

Till the last report came in, authorities have confirmed one fatality. Rescue opertaion were underway. Buxar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) announced this grim accident as of 11:45 pm. The Railway Ministry also corroborated the timing of the incident, shedding light on the immediate response it triggered.

Within just 30 minutes of the derailment being reported, relief units and ambulances swiftly reached the scene. Union minister Ashwini Choubey spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to coordinate rescue efforts, and reached the accident site.

The impact of the derailment was substantial, with reports indicating that several coaches were affected.

Coaches GS, S1, S2, S3, S4, B6, B7, and B8 were derailed, while M1 and M2 coaches were toppled, further compounding the chaos and challenges faced by responders.

In response to this crisis, the Danapur division of the North Central Railways swiftly issued helpline numbers to facilitate communication and assistance for those affected by the derailment. The repercussions of this incident also disrupted rail traffic along this route, necessitating the diversion of trains until the situation is resolved.

As this harrowing situation unfolds, the primary focus remains on the safety and well-being of passengers and the tireless efforts of rescue teams to restore normalcy to this vital railway corridor. The investigation into the root causes of this incident is expected to commence once the immediate rescue operations are completed.

War rooms have been established for monitoring the rescue operation and early restoration of the services. Rescue operation is underway on war footing.

Relief trains also reached the accident site. Passengers were being taken out from the coaches. All kind of help was being provided.