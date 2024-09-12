Situation tense but under control after clashes

Imphal: The capital city of Manipur remained on edge Wednesday following intense clashes between students and security forces the previous day. While the situation was described as “tense but under control” by a senior police officer, the aftermath of Tuesday’s confrontation continued to reverberate through the state’s political and social landscape.



The unrest began when students marched towards Raj Bhavan, demanding the removal of the Director General of Police and the state government’s security advisor. The protesters accused these officials of failing to address the deteriorating law and order situation in Manipur, where recent ethnic violence has escalated to include the use of drones and rockets.

As tensions peaked, authorities imposed a curfew in Imphal and suspended internet services in five valley districts. Police resorted to tear gas to disperse crowds accused of stone-throwing in Khwairamband and Kakwa Naorem Leikai areas. A students’ body claimed that over 55 protesters were injured and admitted to RIMS hospital.

In response to the escalating situation, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya met with student representatives late Tuesday night. The Raj Bhavan issued a statement saying: “Representatives of students met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and submitted a memorandum.” The governor reportedly assured them that he would “take steps in the best interest of the students and the people of Manipur.”

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Governor Acharya departed for Guwahati early Wednesday morning. Officials remained tight-lipped about the reasons for his sudden departure, adding another layer of uncertainty to the already volatile situation.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh attempted to address the concerns of the student community. In a social media post, he stated: “The voices of our youths are important, and together, we will strive for a better future for Manipur.” Singh also promised justice for those killed in drone attacks, saying: “Justice will be delivered even if it takes time.”

The unrest has significantly disrupted daily life and education in the state. Manipur University announced the postponement of all postgraduate and undergraduate examinations until further notice.

The university administration stated: “The dates for rescheduled examinations will be declared soon.”

As calm tentatively returns to Imphal, security measures remain stringent. Additional forces have been deployed, and frequent police patrols are underway to prevent further incidents. Simultaneously, search operations and area domination exercises continued in Kangpokpi district, where arms and explosives were reportedly recovered.