Situation in Manipur under control but can't be termed satisfactory as people still in camps: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the situation in Manipur is largely under control as there has been no death in the last four months but it can't be considered satisfactory as the displaced people are still living in relief camps.

Replying to a short debate in Lok Sabha, which adopted a Statutory Resolution confirming the imposition of President's rule in Manipur, Shah also said that after the imposition of President's rule in Manipur, discussions were held with the Meiteis and the Kukis and separate meetings were conducted with different organisations from both the communities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will soon convene a joint meeting, he said, adding while the government is working to find a path to end the violence, the top priority is to establish peace.

President's rule in Manipur was imposed on February 13 after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9 following months of ethnic violence which started in May 2023.

Shah said the opposition has been trying to portray a picture that the ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities was the first violence in Manipur and the BJP-led government failed to maintain law and order.

"Three major instances of violence spanning 10 years, 3 years, and 6 months had occurred during the rule of the earlier governments. After those incidents, neither the prime minister nor the Union home minister visited the state," he said, replying to the debate, which was held in the wee hours.

The home minister noted that there have been no deaths in Manipur in the past four months, with only two people injured, and the situation is largely under control.

However, he said, the situation would not be considered satisfactory until the displaced people are living in camps.

Discussions are ongoing regarding a rehabilitation package for the displaced people, he said.

The home minister said ethnic violence between two communities in Manipur had started due to a decision by the Manipur High Court regarding a reservation-related dispute.

"These were neither riots nor terrorism-related violence, but ethnic violence between two communities which have taken place due to the interpretation of the high court's decision," he said, adding there should not be any violence and ethnic violence should not be linked to any political party.

He said so far 260 people lost their lives in Manipur and 80 per cent of these incident have taken place in the first month itself and appealed to all MPs not to politicise the issue as the government is making every possible effort to restore peace in Manipur.

The home minister said between 1993 and 1998, there was a Naga-Kuki conflict in Manipur and that continued for five years in which 750 died and sporadic incidents continued for a decade.

In the 1997-98 Kuki-Paite conflict, more than 50 villages were destroyed, 40,000 people were displaced, 352 people were killed and 5,000 homes were burned, he said, adding during the six-month-long Meitei-Pangal in 1993, over 100 people were killed.

Shah said in a specific situation, when both the communities interpreted a high court decision as being against them, violence erupted within just two days.

On the very day of the high court's, security forces' companies were dispatched to Manipur via air, he said.

The home minister said when Biren Singh resigned as chief minister, the governor held discussions with 37 BJP MLAs, 6 from NPP, 5 from NPF, 1 from JD(U), and 5 from Congress.

When most of the members stated that they were not in a position to form the government, the Union Cabinet recommended the imposition of President's rule, which was accepted by the President, he said, adding the government wants peace to be restored in Manipur as soon as possible, along with rehabilitation efforts and healing the wounds of the affected people.

Earlier, participating in the debate, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said his party supported the resolution but wanted the restoration of peace and stability in the state.

"End insurgency, restore peace and stability, promote dialogue with each other, promote inclusivity," he said.

Sayani Ghosh of the Trinamool Congress said her party too supports the resolution but favours early restoration of peace.

DMK's K Kanimozhi said "divisive" politics should come to an end in Manipur.

"We want normalcy to return, peace and harmony should be restored. We also want the formation of an elected government," she said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant expressed concern over the prevailing situation in Manipur and said peace must be restored.

NCP (SCP) member Supriya Sule said the President's rule is not good for democracy and sought "strong intervention" of the home minister in bringing back normalcy.

The resolution 'Consideration on the Proclamation issued by the President on the 13th February 2025 under article 356 (1) of the Constitution in relation to the State of Manipur' was adopted by the House by a voice vote.