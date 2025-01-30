Sitharaman to table Economic Survey in Parliament on Friday

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table Economic Survey 2024-25 on Friday, providing an official assessment of the performance of the economy in the ongoing financial year, and list out the challenges being faced by the nation.

The Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament ahead of the Union Budget, also provides the roadmap for reforms and growth.

The document is prepared by a team led by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran.

The survey outlines the developments in the economy and various sectors, in addition to providing an outlook for the next financial year.

The document is expected to provide an assessment of the key developments like slowing growth, declining value of the rupee against the US dollar, and subdued consumption demand.

Often surveys come up with new and out-of-the-box ideas to meet challenges relating to poverty alleviation, climate change, education, infrastructure development, and financial sector.

On Saturday, Finance Minister Sitharaman will table the first full Budget of Modi 3.0 government amid expectations of tweaking income tax slabs, major boost for the infrastructure sector, larger allocations for rural development and the education sector.

The Budget Session will commence on Friday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The first part of the session will conclude on February 13 and the second part will start on March 10. The session will conclude on April 4.

The session's legislative agenda has 16 bills, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Immigration and Foreigners Bill.