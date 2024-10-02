SIT probe suspended as case is under SC’s purview

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): In a significant development surrounding the alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddus, the Andhra Pradesh government has temporarily suspended its Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. This decision comes in the wake of ongoing Supreme Court proceedings, as announced by Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Tuesday. The controversy, which stirred religious sentiments across India, centres on allegations that animal fats were used in the preparation of the sacred Tirupati laddus during the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government.



These laddus, offered at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, are revered by millions of devotees.

DGP Rao stated that the SIT had begun its investigation by examining the procurement and sampling processes to understand the possibility of adulteration. However, the probe has been halted following a Supreme Court order. “When the case is being examined under the purview of the Apex Court, it is not appropriate to speak more,” Rao explained to reporters. The Supreme Court, while hearing a batch of petitions on Monday, tasked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta with assisting in deciding whether the state-appointed SIT should continue its investigation or if an independent agency should take over. The court has scheduled the next hearing for October 3.

This controversy gained momentum when Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged during a recent NDA legislative party meeting that the previous YSRCP government had used substandard ingredients and animal fats in the preparation of Tirupati laddus. These claims sparked outrage and hurt the sentiments of many Hindus across the country.

However, the Supreme Court has raised questions about Naidu’s claims, noting that the lab reports on the alleged adulterated ghee were “not clear at all” and prima facie indicated that “rejected ghee” was subjected to tests. The court said that “Gods must be kept away from politics.”

In response to the allegations, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the custodian of the Sri Venkateswara Temple, filed a police complaint against AR Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd on September 25, accusing the company of supplying adulterated ghee for making the laddus.

The managing director of AR Dairy Food Private Ltd, R Rajasekharan, has since moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking anticipatory bail. The petition is likely to be heard on October 3.

Political reactions to the controversy have been varied. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan claimed that the Supreme Court judges did not declare the ghee “unadulterated” but acknowledged there was “confusion.” The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has welcomed a court-monitored probe or investigation by a central agency, while the Opposition YSRCP has called for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation, deeming the SIT probe insufficient.