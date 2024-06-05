Sisodia not blamed for delay in liquor policy trial: Supreme Court

During today's proceedings in the Supreme Court regarding the bail plea of former Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy case, the Court noted that the delay in the trial commencement couldn't be primarily attributed to Sisodia.

The matter came before a vacation bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta, who disposed of two special leave petitions filed by Sisodia challenging the Delhi High Court's order from May 21, which rejected his bail plea in the money laundering and corruption cases linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

The apex court issued the order based on an undertaking by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, ensuring that the prosecuting agencies would file the final chargesheet/complaint within the next 3-4 weeks. Although the bail pleas were disposed of, the bench granted Sisodia liberty to raise his pleas after the chargesheet/complaint was filed.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Sisodia, advocated for a notice to be issued in the matter, citing Sisodia's 15-month pre-trial incarceration. He referred to a 2023 Supreme Court judgment dismissing Sisodia's previous bail plea, emphasizing the need to avoid prolonged incarceration before trial, as noted by Justice Sanjiv Khanna at the time.

Responding to Singhvi's submissions, SG Mehta countered that Sisodia's repeated filing of applications and delays in framing charges contributed to the trial's sluggish progress. However, Singhvi asserted that challenging the defective supply of documents was Sisodia's fundamental right and highlighted his wife's health issues.

After considering arguments from both sides, Justice Kumar queried SG Mehta about the benefit of the succour given by the court to Sisodia. In response, Justice Mehta remarked on the inevitability of delay in such cases due to the extensive volume of documents and evidence, raising concerns about dealing with matters of liberty in such circumstances.

Following a query about the completion of the investigation, SG Mehta confirmed that the agencies would file the final chargesheet/complaint within 3-4 weeks. Despite SG Mehta's request for a direction for day-to-day trial proceedings, the bench declined, stating it would be a ceremonial gesture until the investigation's result was filed.