'They file fake FIRs': Manish Sisodia slams BJP before appearing at ACB office

New Delhi: Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday appeared before the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for questioning in an alleged graft case related to the construction of classrooms in government schools here, officials said. The ACB had summoned AAP leaders Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged graft in the construction of classrooms in government schools. Jain appeared before the agency on June 6. The summons come after an FIR was registered by the ACB on April 30 based on allegations of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi government schools.

Before his scheduled appearance before the ACB, Sisodia termed the case "politically motivated" and an attempt to divert attention from crucial issues. "BJP is driven by political motives and is making fake allegations. We built excellent schools. The BJP government is poor in management of schools.There is waterlogging in Delhi and power cuts are happening. BJP is trying to divert attention from crucial issues. Even BJP workers do not know what the government is up to," he charged. Sisodia asserted that nothing will come out of this case. "Nothing has been found against us in any other case. I will put forth the facts in this case before ACB. This is a politically motivated case. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had levelled allegations against me in this matter and I had filed a defamation case against him. He is out on bail in the defamation case," Sisodia told reporters. Sisodia was earlier supposed to appear before the ACB on June 9 but his counsel informed the agency that he had some "pre-planned" engagements and skipped the summons. "BJP only plays the game of lodging FIRs. I work (for people), " he said, when asked about skipping the earlier summons.