SIR 'victims' not being given opportunity to defend themselves: Mamata Banerjee in Delhi

New Delhi: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the victims of special intensive revision of electoral rolls were not being given an opportunity to defend themselves and questioned the intent behind the conduct of SIR in states just ahead of assembly elections. Addressing a press conference here with "victims" of the SIR process from Bengal, she said they represented many others who suffered due to the exercise. "People sitting behind us are all SIR victims. I could have brought lakhs of people here," Banerjee said at a press conference in Delhi. "They are not giving an opportunity to SIR victims to defend themselves," the TMC supremo alleged.

On Monday, the Trinamool Congress chief and other leaders had taken some of these people to a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR issue, but Banerjee later walked out in protest, claiming that their delegation was "insulted". She also accused the EC of acting at the BJP's behest. Questioning the timing of the SIR, Banerjee on Tuesday asked why the exercise was being conducted on the eve of assembly elections. She also questioned why the exercise was being conducted in only poll-bound states ruled by the opposition and not in BJP-ruled Assam. "Out of four election-bound states, they're doing SIR in three states and not in BJP-ruled Assam," she said. "Why is SIR being done on the eve of the election. Is it possible to do it within 2-3 months without any planning," she asked. Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee earlier met the "victims" of the SIR exercise at Banga Bhawan in Chanakyapuri, and claimed they are genuine voters whose names were erased from the electoral rolls. Banerjee assured them all support and said this fight for their rights, dignity, and democratic voice will not stop until justice is delivered.