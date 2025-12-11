SIR in 12 states, UTs: Parties to get list of dead, absent voters before draft roll is out

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday said the booth-level agents appointed by political parties will be provided with a list of dead, shifted and dead voters before the publication of the draft voters’ list in the 12 states and Union territories where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is underway.

The draft electoral rolls in these nine states and three Union territories will be published on December 16. The EC said the chief electoral officers (CEOs) of the 12 states and Union territories have been asked to share a booth-wise list of absent, shifted and dead or duplicate voters with the booth-level agents (BLAs).

These are the voters with whom the booth-level officers (BLOs) could not establish contact despite three attempts.

The EC had followed a similar procedure during the Bihar SIR.