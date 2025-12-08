SIR deliberately timed to stall development work in Bengal: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was “deliberately timed” to stall development projects in the state.

During an administrative review meeting in Cooch Behar, Banerjee said officials associated with the exercise were under “immense pressure”, but urged them to not ignore development work due to the SIR.

The revision of electoral rolls began in the state on November 4 with the distribution of enumeration forms, which will continue till December 11.

"I know there is immense pressure on the booth-level officers (BLOs), sub-divisional officers (SDOs) and booth-level agents (BLAs). But, development projects and work on the SIR, both have to continue,” the chief minister said.

“This SIR is deliberately timed now to stall development projects of the state government. Why this hurriedness to complete this exercise in two months? Last time, it took two years. But, development work is a continuous process, and there should not be any neglect in it,” she said.

Banerjee maintained that the SIR was aimed at “snatching away the voting rights” of the common people and help the BJP in elections.

The CM also asked district magistrates to assist the BLOs in the SIR exercise.

Banerjee urged people to attend the hearings of the Election Commission following the SIR, adding that ‘May I Help You’ booths will be set up in every ward from December 12 to assist voters.

The TMC supremo also likened the ongoing crisis in the aviation sector with the SIR process, alleging that both were a result of poor planning.

“For the last seven days, people have been unable to board flights despite having tickets. This is due to improper planning, just like the SIR. BLOs are being threatened, while BDOs and SDOs are unable to sleep due to the work pressure.

Servers are also found to be not working after 10 pm,” she alleged.

"I have heard that earlier, some BLOs were told that they would be sent to jail or lose their employment. You must, however, remember that elections come and go, but the government remains," she said.

Banerjee also claimed that 41 people have died in Bengal, due to the SIR exercise.

“Out of them, three are BLOs. At least 15 are currently hospitalised. Three have attempted suicide,” the CM said.

She claimed that eight BLOs have died in Madhya Pradesh, while similar deaths were reported from Rajasthan, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

“If one commission becomes partial, then how will the people get justice? If democracy becomes partial, then that is called dictatorship,” she said, without elaborating.

"The media, too, cannot be partial as the Constitution is being violated. We want to respect the Constitution, and want others to do the same," Banerjee added.