Singer Zubeen Garg's body begins final journey home as thousands pour on streets for last glimpse

Guwahati: Popular Assam singer Zubeen Garg's body began the final journey home in Kahilipara from Guwahati airport on Sunday morning, with thousands of mourners pouring onto the streets to have a last glimpse of their favourite artiste.

The convoy crawled through a sea of humanity in an emotionally charged atmosphere with people from all walks of life and ages lining the streets and showering flowers on the ambulance carrying the mortal remains of the iconic singer.

It may take hours to cover the 25-km distance from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to his Kahilipara residence.

As the flight carrying his body landed from Delhi, the casket was first taken out from the luggage section of the aircraft and kept near the runway, where his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, offered floral tributes and placed an Assamese 'gamosa' on the coffin.

Garima broke down on seeing the casket and hugged it.

The coffin was later placed inside the flower-decked ambulance with people who had gathered near the runaway, including airport staffers and passengers who came in the same flight, breaking down in tears.

Garima accompanied his body in the ambulance, which moved out of the airport through the VIP exit.

The casket was covered with 'gamosa' and flowers, which included marigolds and jasmine.

Besides his wife, senior state government officials were at the airport to receive the body.

Thousands of fans were heard singing his songs and shouting 'Jai Zubeen da' as the convoy navigated slowly through the crowd outside the airport.

Wailing, 'Why Zubeen da, why did you have to leave us so soon', they were seen holding cut-outs of the singer and the traditional Assamese 'gamosa' with the words 'Z G (Zubeen Garg) Forever' woven in it.

Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh and Guwahati Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta were seen walking in front of the ambulance to clear the way for the vehicle.

The singer's favourite vehicle, an open jeep, which he often used to travel to venues where he performed, was also a part of the convoy with his huge portrait positioned in the front. His team of musicians was in the vehicle.

The fans were also seen holding their mobile phones aloft to capture their icon's last journey home.

People have reached Guwahati from across the state to pay their last respects to their favourite singer, who mesmerised them for over three decades with more than 38,000 songs sung in 40 languages and dialects.

People started gathering since Saturday night outside the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, where his body will be kept to allow the public to pay their last respects.

Garg's mortal remains will be kept at his Kahilipara residence for about one-and-a-half hours for his family members, including his 85-year-old ailing father, to pay their last respects.

People, including mediapersons, have been barred from entering the street leading to his residence as family members have requested some moments of their own to spend with the singer for one last time.

Later, his body will be taken to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex for people to pay their homage from 9 am to 7 pm.

Details of the last rites are yet to be finalised. The Assam Cabinet will meet on Sunday evening to decide on the cremation venue.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said the casket carrying the singer's body could not be accommodated in any chartered flight and was flown to Guwahati from Delhi on a regular flight.

The flight carrying Garg's body left New Delhi at 4.30 am and arrived at Guwahati at 7 am.

The body arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi around Saturday midnight from Singapore, where he died a day earlier while swimming in the sea without a life jacket.

Sarma received the singer's body at the airport and paid his tributes.

He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and senior Assam government officials posted in the national capital.