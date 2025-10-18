Singapore Police say no foul play suspected in Zubeen Garg’s death

New Delhi: A month after Assamese singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore, authorities in Singapore and Assam are pursuing parallel investigations, but contrasting developments have raised public speculation over the circumstances of his death.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday said preliminary inquiries show “no foul play” in Garg’s death, but the case remains under investigation and may take up to three more months to conclude. In a statement, the SPF urged the public not to circulate unverified claims, noting the probe is being conducted under Singapore’s Coroners Act 2010.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play,” the statement read. “We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved and urge the public not to speculate.”

The SPF said its findings will be submitted to the State Coroner, who will decide whether a Coroner’s Inquiry (CI) is necessary. A CI is a judicial fact-finding process to determine the cause and circumstances of death, and its conclusions are made public. Earlier this month, Singapore police shared Garg’s autopsy report and preliminary findings with the High Commission of India.

Garg, 52, was found floating face down in the sea off Singapore on September 19, the day before he was to perform at the three-day North East India Festival, which was later cancelled.

Meanwhile, Assam police have arrested five people in connection with the case: Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma, NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, his cousin Sandipan Garg, and two personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya. They were remanded to judicial custody and transferred to Baksa District Jail in Mushalpur, a newly inaugurated facility, after police and court authorities cited security concerns.

The arrests have raised questions about the apparent discrepancy with Singapore police findings. While Singapore authorities indicate the singer’s death shows no foul play, Assam police have detained multiple individuals, intensifying public scrutiny and speculation over the exact circumstances of Garg’s death.

The situation in Baksa district turned tense on Wednesday, when protesters gathered outside the jail demanding the accused be handed over to the public “to ensure justice for Zubeen.” The crowd clashed with police, set vehicles on fire, and prompted the use of tear gas and lathi-charge. Two people have been arrested for instigating violence, and 15 others involved have been identified through video footage. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS remain in Mushalpur town and adjoining areas, though internet and mobile services have since been restored.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has formed a 10-member committee to investigate Garg’s death and announced plans to request a fast-track trial in the Gauhati High Court, with a special public prosecutor to handle the case. Singapore police are scheduled to meet Assam’s Special DGP and SIT head Munna Prasad Gupta on October 21 to coordinate further.with agency inputs